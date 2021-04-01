Covid-19 in Austria: Vienna Adds Outdoor FFP2 Mask Obligation
In order to further break the ongoing Covid-19 wave in Vienna, the City Mayor Michael Ludwig has announced a outdoor FFP2 mask obligation for certain, usually frequently visited areas in the city center. These areas include the Donaukanal, Stephensplatz, Schwedenplatz, Karlsplatz and Maria-Theresien Platz.
Vienna takes additional steps to break the dangerous Covid-19 wave.
From Thursday, April 1, a FFP2 mask obligation in the city center will also apply in certain outdoor places, where many people have recently gathered in a confined space.
"The very serious situation, especially in the intensive care units of Vienna's hospitals, demands swift and decisive action from me as Vienna's governor and mayor. Because the safety of people and the health of the population is my top priority. Therefore, at five particularly heavily frequented places in Vienna a wearing obligation for FFP2 masks is imposed", Mayor Michael Ludwig has explained the ordered measure.
The mask obligation applies for the time being during the already decreed "Easter rest" from April 1 to 11 and around the clock.
Clear notices and signs on site indicate the mask obligation, the Vienna police - together with the Office for Immediate Measures of the Vienna Magistrate - will be on site in focus controls.
"The wearing of masks has already been working for some time at 20 Viennese markets, the Viennese population has great understanding for this there," says Ludwig.
"We are not imposing this measure to annoy the population, but to tighten up the rules that are already in place and thus continue to reduce the incidence of infection. Because even the Vienna hospital system is not infinitely resilient. Therefore, my call: Take the situation seriously, it is about your health and that of your fellow human beings. Even young people are often hit hard by the highly contagious mutations, sometimes with stays of several weeks in intensive care units. Keep a physical distance and maintain social contact with your relatives and fellow human beings via social media and the telephone - even during the Easter holidays," Ludwig appeals.
Mask-wearing requirements will apply at these five locations:
- Danube Canal: Bank area and Treppelweg in the area between Friedensbrücke and Franzensbrücke;
- Schwedenplatz;
- Maria-Theresien-Platz or Museumsplatz ("MQ forecourt");
- Karlsplatz: the area includes Resselpark, Rosa Mayreder Park, Esperanto Park and Gerardipark;
- Stephansplatz: around the cathedral and the Stock im Eisen square up to the subway staircases
The locations for the FFP2 outdoor mask requirement are available on the city map of the City of Vienna at: www.wien.gv.at/ffp2-im-freien.