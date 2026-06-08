Court of Auditors Sounds the Alarm: Counterintelligence in Austria's Ministries Is Severely Understaffed

The audit report, which primarily covers the period from 2017 to 2024, was commissioned in part at the initiative of NEOS Secretary-General Douglas Hoyos. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons/ Peter Binter/ CC BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0)

One detail in particular is causing a political stir, as reported by ORF: While access to highly sensitive information in all three ministries is formally tied to background checks, there is a serious exception at the Ministry of the Interior. Administrative staff have not yet undergone standard background checks.

The Court of Auditors therefore strongly recommends that the government initiate a legislative change. This would ensure that no potential security risks arise from unvetted employees, even in the sensitive areas of constitutional protection. According to the Court of Auditors, the dangers are real and multifaceted: they range from the classic leakage of state secrets and unauthorized access by third parties to targeted attempts by foreign intelligence services to recruit the government’s own personnel.

External service providers fly under the radar

Another point of criticism concerns the awarding of government contracts to external firms. Currently, in certain procurement procedures, authorities are legally unable to vet external service providers based on intelligence findings. The Court of Auditors demands that, in cases involving significant security interests, this vetting must be possible at a very early stage of the procurement process in the future.

In addition, the auditors call for harmonization of the legal frameworks. As early as 2021, the Court of Auditors criticized the massive differences in the electronic processing of classified and confidential information across ministries. Little has changed in this regard to date—a situation that the Court of Auditors condemns as “persisting.”

Adapting to Geopolitical Reality

According to the report, the monitoring and constant adaptation of counterintelligence is not a bureaucratic end in itself, but rather an “important management task.” The geopolitical upheavals of recent years have massively exacerbated the concrete threat situation for Austria. To maintain the necessary level of protection, policymakers must finally allocate the necessary funds and personnel.

Austrian Court of Audit