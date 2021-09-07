Corona Virus in Austria: Almost 1,500 New Infections Nationwide
To date, there have been 698,948 positive test results in Austria. As of today, 10,812 people have died as a result of Corona virus across Austria, currently with 1,438 new infections Austria-wide, 171 are being cared for in intensive care units. Read on to get all the latest stats.
Currently, 614 people are undergoing hospitalization for corona virus. Of these, 171 are being cared for in intensive care units.
New infections in the provinces since yesterday:
- Burgenland: 77
- Carinthia: -42 (technical data adjustment)
- Lower Austria: 204
- Upper Austria: 346
- Salzburg: 107
- Styria: 133 Tyrol: 80
- Vorarlberg: 54
- Vienna: 479
The Ministry of Health's dashboard is operated by the Austrian Agency for Health and Food Safety (AGES).
The dashboard obtains its data exclusively from the Epidemiological Reporting Register (EMS) and is updated daily, 14:00.
The EMS is the official register in which data is entered by the district authorities as well as by laboratories.
The Federal Ministry of the Interior collects the figures as part of the coordination of State Crisis and Disaster Management in the Operations and Coordination Center (EKC) via videoconference. These figures may include cases not yet recorded in the EMS.