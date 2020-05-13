Corona Package of EUR 500 Mio to Relief the Catering Industry

The Austrian coalition government today introduced a bill in the National Council that specifies the tax relief for the catering and restaurant industry. The tax on sparkling wine will fall and the value added tax on non-alcoholic beverages will be reduced.

Tax relief, such as the reduction of VAT on non-alcoholic beverages or higher limits on flat-rate payments, will be a noticeable relief for many gastronomy businesses. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Henning Schlottmann (User:H-stt) / CC BY (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/1.0)

Business meals can be deducted at a higher rate and meal vouchers will continue to be privileged. …

