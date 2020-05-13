City of Vienna Gives Away 40 Million Euros for Gastronomy Consumption

This is how the second wave of the coronavirus will be boosted. After two months of corona lockdown, the gastronomy industry is opening up again this Friday, May 15. In order to boost the new start of coffee houses, pubs and restaurants, the City of Vienna is "giving" the 950,000 Viennese households gastronomy vouchers worth 25 or 50 euros (depending on the size of the household). Mayor Michael Ludwig (of the Social Democratic Party of Austria) declared on Wednesday "Yes, we can afford it!

The "Vienna Gastro Voucher" campaign runs from June to September. / Picture: © Wiener Wiesn Festival

Coffee house, pub and beer garden in the summer are not only part of the city's lifestyle, but also economically important for Vienna: "Our much praised Viennese gastronomic scene comprises 6,500 businesses, which in turn secure around 60,000 jobs in Vienna and generate a turnover of 1.4 billion euros", said Ludwig. …

