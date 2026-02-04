Change of Rector at Vienna's IWM: Misha Glenny Returns to the BBC

British writer Misha Glenny talks about his work on the book O dono do morro (The Hill's Owner), a biography of Rio de Janeiro drug lord Nem, head of drug trafficking in Rocinha, Rio, who was arrested in 2011. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons; Tomaz Silva/Agência Brasil, CC BY 3.0 BR (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/br/deed.en)

It was an appointment that caused quite a stir in 2022: Misha Glenny became the first award-winning journalist and author to take over as head of the think tank founded in 1982 at Spittelauer Lände. Glenny, known worldwide for his analyses of the Balkans and organised crime (“McMafia”), was tasked with opening up the institute to public debate. Now, just under four years later, the British-born journalist is returning to his journalistic roots.

Return to British broadcasting

This development was confirmed by the IWM in December 2025: Glenny will soon leave Vienna for a prominent role at the BBC, stepping in as presenter of the renowned Radio 4 series “In Our Time.”

Despite his imminent departure, Glenny will remain active until the handover is complete. At the end of January 2026, he and former EU Commissioner Vĕra Jourová presented the new “Karel Schwarzenberg Fellowship,” which aims to further strengthen the bridge between politics and academia.

The search for a new leader

The search for a successor is already underway. The position of rector has been officially advertised since January 15, 2026. The institute is seeking an “internationally renowned figure from the world of academia” to guide it through the current day's geopolitical upheavals.

Key details of the advertisement:

Application deadline: April 30, 2026

Selection committee: Led by historian Timothy Snyder

Term of office: Five years with the option to extend

Requirements: Strong networks in academia and politics, as well as experience in fundraising

A legacy of dialogue

Glenny leaves behind an institute that, under his leadership, has increasingly focused on cybersecurity, disinformation, and the future of democracy. His departure marks the end of an era in which the IWM sought to productively blur the boundaries between academic research and investigative journalism. Whoever moves into the office on the Danube Canal in 2026 will take over an institution that, more than ever, serves as a hinge between East and West.

IWM Institute for Human Sciences