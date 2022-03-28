Burglar in U.S. Residence in Vienna-Döbling Convicted
In the summer of 2021, a thief stole a 400-year-old tapestry from the residence of the U.S. Embassy in Vienna's Döbling district. The thief was sentenced to one year conditional.
The former butler was sentenced on Friday to one year conditional.
According to ORF, "the 29-year-old, who was already trying to sell the tapestry via the Darknet, was tracked down and arrested."
The motive for the crime was money debts. After the man left his job at the U.S. Embassy, he tried his hand at the restaurant business.
According to ORF, "in 2020, he opened a restaurant after working for the embassy, and after two months the pandemic broke out. His debts continued to mount, even prompting him to declare bankruptcy." Therefore he decided to start a coup and steal the expensive tapestry.
The perpetrator heard about the value of the tapestry and due to his bad financial situation decided to steal it. The pressure and stress, along with the Corona pandemic, again reinforced his negative decision.
According to ORF,"the tapestry has a value of 45,000 to 55,000 euros. Atlas and Fortuna are depicted as world patron saints in the work of Jan Gheteels."
"The thief made the decision to steal the tapestry and broke into the residence, stole the tapestry, and covered up the crime by setting a small fire", as reported by ORF. The small fire destroyed the wall where the tapestry was hanging.
The perpetrator was charged with theft and damage to property. Since the man had so far a blameless history, the court was lenient. The judge sentenced the culprit to one year conditional. The sentence was conditionally suspended for a probationary period of three years.