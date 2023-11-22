Sponsored Content
Bulgaria's Foreign Minister in Vienna: Focus on Austria's Schengen Veto against Bulgaria and Romania
At a meeting in Vienna, the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Bulgaria, Mariya Gabriel, and her Austrian counterpart, Alexander Schallenberg, emphasized the importance of close cooperation between their countries for security and stability in Europe. Both countries will soon be celebrating 145 years of diplomatic relations and underlined their role as key players in European politics. However, the meeting was overshadowed by Austria's Schengen veto against Bulgaria and Romania.
Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg (r.) received his Bulgarian counterpart Mariya Gabriel (l.) in Vienna. / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Gruber / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)
Mariya Gabriel praised the partnership between the two nations and emphasized that Bulgaria and Austria can make important decisions for Europe together. She thanked Austria for its support in Bulgaria's efforts to join the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. Gabriel also supported Austria's position that the Schengen system needs to be adapted to new realities and…
