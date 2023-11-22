Bulgaria's Foreign Minister in Vienna: Focus on Austria's Schengen Veto against Bulgaria and Romania

PeopleDiplomats ♦ Published: Yesterday; 16:09 ♦ (Vindobona)

At a meeting in Vienna, the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Bulgaria, Mariya Gabriel, and her Austrian counterpart, Alexander Schallenberg, emphasized the importance of close cooperation between their countries for security and stability in Europe. Both countries will soon be celebrating 145 years of diplomatic relations and underlined their role as key players in European politics. However, the meeting was overshadowed by Austria's Schengen veto against Bulgaria and Romania.

Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg (r.) received his Bulgarian counterpart Mariya Gabriel (l.) in Vienna. / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Gruber / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)

Mariya Gabriel praised the partnership between the two nations and emphasized that Bulgaria and Austria can make important decisions for Europe together. She thanked Austria for its support in Bulgaria's efforts to join the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. Gabriel also supported Austria's position that the Schengen system needs to be adapted to new realities and…

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Herbert Kickl and the FPÖ: Propagating "Fortress Austria" (November 15)
Austria's Schengen Veto Dominates Meeting Between Austria's Nehammer and Bulgaria's Denkov (October 25)
Austria Takes Over Chairmanship of the EU Strategy for the Danube Region (October 24)
Read More
Schengen Veto, Schengen, OEVP Austrian Peoples Party, Mariya Gabriel, Karl Nehammer, FPOE Freedom Party of Austria, European Integration, EU European Union, EC European Commission, Bulgaria, BMEIA Federal Ministry for Europe Integration and Foreign Affairs, Andrey Kovatchev, Alexander Schallenberg
Featured
See latest Vindobona Newsletter