Bajaj-Teaser Causes a Stir: Will KTM's Future be Manufactured in India?

The discussion centers on provocative statements made by Bajaj on Indian television, as reported by ORF. “European production is dead” was one of the most pointed statements. As an example of a successful relocation, he cited British motorcycle manufacturer Triumph, which has moved its production to Thailand and India. Bajaj suggested that a similar move could also make sense for KTM to reduce costs and increase competitiveness.

These statements carry particular weight, as Bajaj Auto had recently secured the rescue of KTM with an 800 million euro cash injection. In return, the Indian group is seeking more influence in the joint holding company Pierer Bajaj.

KTM management seeks to calm the waters despite difficulties

KTM CEO Gottfried Neumeister is trying to smooth the waters. “There are currently no plans to relocate production,” he assured. After months of a standstill, production at the Austrian plants in Mattighofen and Munderfing resumed at the end of July. The workforce is working to get the three core brands, KTM, Husqvarna, and GasGas, back on track for success.

Although the parent company Pierer Mobility posted a high profit of €739 million in the first half of 2025 – mainly thanks to restructuring gains – the situation remains tense, as reported by ORF. Sales have slumped, and the number of employees has fallen by almost 29 percent to 4,303. The AMS reports that many of the laid-off employees, especially in production, are having difficulty finding a new job that matches their previous salary.

Background on the changing global motorcycle industry

The statements made by the Bajaj boss must be seen in the context of a global trend. More and more established brands are relocating parts of their production to lower-cost countries such as India, China, and Thailand. The relocation enables companies to remain more competitive and better serve new markets, especially in Asia.

The British manufacturer has relocated its main production to Thailand. Since 2020, the company has also been producing in India in collaboration with Bajaj, the same partner as KTM. The iconic American manufacturer has also established production facilities abroad in the past, for example, in India and Thailand, in order to avoid customs duties and grow internationally.

This trend makes it clear that the question of where to locate production is not only an economic one, but also a strategic one. While KTM relies on its traditional strengths and location in Austria, its Indian partner is driving global expansion and cost optimization.

