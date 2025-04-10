Austria's Verbund Takes Over 272 MW Wind Project in Romania

The latest acquisition underlines Verbund's commitment to driving forward the energy transition in Europe and further strengthening its position in the field of renewable energies. / Picture: © Vindobona.org

The seller is the Romanian Monsson Group, one of the leading project developers for renewable energies in south-eastern Europe. The project is located in Caraș-Severin County in southwestern Romania - a windy region on the border with Serbia. According to Verbund, the new plant will generate around 569 gigawatt hours (GWh) of clean electricity per year. This corresponds to the annual consumption of around 170,000 average households. All permits - including those for the grid connection - have already been obtained. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2026.

Strategic expansion of renewable energies

The takeover is part of Verbund's comprehensive expansion strategy in the wind and solar energy sector. The company is pursuing the ambitious goal of sourcing around 25 % of its total electricity generation from photovoltaic and wind power plants by 2030. Verbund is already the largest producer of electricity from hydropower in Austria - but the focus is increasingly turning to other renewable energy sources in order to respond to the challenges of the energy transition and climate change.

“Romania is one of our strategic target markets when it comes to wind power,” emphasized Verbund CEO Michael Strugl in a statement. The country offers favorable site conditions, a dynamic development of renewable energies, and political support for the expansion of green electricity generation.

Long-term commitment in Romania

Verbund is no stranger to Romania: Since 2013, the company has been operating one of Europe's largest onshore wind farms there near the Black Sea coast with a capacity of 225 MW. This wind farm supplies around 540 GWh of electricity per year and supplies around 350,000 households. The new investment in Caraș-Severin thus fits seamlessly into a longer-term Romania strategy and strengthens the company's position as a central force in the European energy transition.

Monsson remains an important partner

The Monsson Group will remain an important partner even after the sale of the project. The company is known in Romania and beyond for the development, planning, and construction of large-scale renewable energy projects and will probably continue to cooperate with Verbund in the implementation of the plant. Details of the purchase price were not disclosed.

Shaping Europe's energy future

With the acquisition of the new wind project, Verbund is sending a clear signal of its desire to actively shape Europe's energy future. Domestic electricity production from renewable sources is gaining in strategic importance, particularly in times of growing geopolitical uncertainty and the desire for greater European energy independence. Austria's largest electricity supplier is thus positioning itself not only as a national pioneer but also as a European player in the energy sector.

