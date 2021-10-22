Austria's Strategy for the Upcoming European Council Meeting

PeopleDiplomats ♦ Published: Yesterday; 10:58 ♦ (Vindobona)

Ahead of the European Council meeting in Brussels, Austrian Chancellor Schallenberg, EU Minister Edtstadler, and members of parliament laid out Austria's strategy for the meeting. Read their stances on the key issues they plan to raise in Brussels.

Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg and EU Minister Karoline Edtstadler: "The values of the EU are not negotiable." / Picture: © European Union and Austrian crossed flags by Vindobona

Prior to the European Council meeting in Brussels, Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg, Minister for European Affairs Karoline Edtstadler, and the MPs in the Main Committee on EU Affairs outlined Austria’s strategy for the meeting.

Some of the topics for discussion they highlighted were COVID-19 and digital and external relations. …

