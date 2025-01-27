Austria's Security Situation: Publication “Risk Report 2025” Presented

In Vienna, the publication “Risikobild 2025 - Gewählt! Democracy and the free world” was presented by Roland Vartok, Erwin Hameseder, Rudolf Striedinger, Klaudia Tanner and Arnold Kammel (from left to right). / Picture: © Bundesheer/Carlovits

In her opening speech, Defense Minister Klaudia Tanner emphasized the importance of security for the stability of the country. “In tense times like these, security is our greatest asset,” explained Tanner. “It's about preserving democracy and our values. Only a defensible democracy and a well-equipped armed forces can protect us from external and internal threats.” She thanked those involved in creating the risk picture and emphasized that this was a key contribution to security policy.

Europe in a state of war: hybrid threats and cyber attacks

Brigadier Roland Vartok, Head of the Directorate of Defense Policy and International Relations, painted a worrying picture of the security situation in his presentation. “Europe is already in a state of war,” explained Vartok, referring to hybrid warfare, which aims to destabilize societies and undermine democratic structures. Cyber attacks and disinformation campaigns in particular are increasingly being used to influence elections, weaken trust in democratic institutions, and jeopardize cohesion in Europe.

The publication also warns of other threats such as espionage, energy crises, and the targeted control of migration in the wake of the war in Ukraine. The increasing proliferation of drone and missile systems is particularly critical, which Austria cannot ignore. “An escalation of the war in Ukraine still cannot be ruled out,” said Vartok. While a direct attack on Austria is considered unlikely, hybrid threats and cyber attacks could have a massive impact on the country's security.

“Sky Shield": Controversy surrounding Austria's role in air defense

Parallel to the presentation of the risk picture, the discussion about Austria's participation in the European air defense project “Sky Shield” entered a new round. Lieutenant General Bruno Hofbauer confirmed that preparations for participation would continue despite the political discussions with the FPÖ. “The planning has been completed and we are now moving towards implementation,” explained Hofbauer. The focus is on the medium range - in particular on joint procurement and training - but not on integration into NATO air defense.

The cost issue also plays a central role. Hofbauer emphasized that joint procurements are not only financially more efficient but would also strengthen the position of European countries in relation to the arms industry. Nevertheless, “Sky Shield” is subject to domestic criticism: the FPÖ, which is against deeper military integration in Europe, is strictly opposed to the project.

The European Sky Shield Initiative (ESSI) aims to establish an integrated air defense system in Europe to defend against threats of different ranges. Various European and international systems will be used for this purpose. Possible short-range systems include the Skyranger 30 from Rheinmetall, while the IRIS-T SLM from Diehl Defence could be used for medium-range defense. The proven MIM-104 Patriot system will be used for long-range defense, and the Arrow-3 system from Israel and the USA will be integrated for very long ranges. Through joint procurement and increased interoperability, the ESSI aims to improve Europe's defense capabilities and optimize costs at the same time.

France and Italy are critical of the European Sky Shield Initiative (ESSI), as it predominantly favors US and Israeli systems such as Patriot and Arrow 3. Instead, both countries promote the European air defense system SAMP/T (also known as MAMBA), developed by MBDA and Thales, which covers medium to long ranges and, in its latest version, SAMP/T NG, can also defend against hypersonic threats. France and Italy emphasize the need to focus European defense spending more on its own defense industry to achieve greater strategic autonomy and less dependence on non-EU countries.

Strategic adjustments until 2032

Defense Minister Tanner emphasized that Austria is already taking measures to strengthen its defense. The 2032+ development plan, which provides for the modernization of the Austrian Armed Forces, is a key step towards meeting the current challenges. A particular focus is on creating missing capacities such as modern transportation options, digital systems, and improved protection of critical infrastructure - such as undersea cables, which are crucial for global data transfer.

In this context, Michael Karnitschnig, Director of External Relations at the EU Commission, underlined the need for greater European cooperation in the field of defense. “Europe needs fewer but better weapons systems that are compatible with each other,” explained Karnitschnig. Only through synergies and joint strategies could security on the continent be guaranteed.

Assessment: democracy and security are closely linked

The 2025 risk picture makes it clear that Austria and Europe are facing a turning point in security policy. Hopes for a stable, rules-based world order are increasingly fading, while the “law of the jungle” is once again gaining in importance. Austria, which as a neutral state does not aspire to NATO membership, nevertheless feels compelled to intensify its defense efforts.

“We are not an island of the blessed,” summarized Tanner. “It is our duty to protect democracy and freedom - not just for ourselves, but for future generations.” The publication “Risikobild 2025” can be viewed on the website of the Federal Ministry of Defense and offers detailed analyses and recommendations on how Austria should deal with the identified risks.

Austrian MoD