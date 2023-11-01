Austria's Rejection of UN Resolution Raises Questions Within the Government

Green Party foreign policy spokeswoman Ewa Ernst-Dziedzic said the decision to vote against the resolution had "not been agreed upon" within the coalition, ORF reported. She added that an abstention, such as the one chosen by Germany, would have been more appropriate from the Greens' point of view. She justified this stance with, among other things, the "lack of recognition of Israel's right to self-defense" and the "lack of condemnation of Hamas terror."

Defense of the government's decision

Chancellor Karl Nehammer defended the government's decision, stressing that Austria could not support a resolution that did not include Israel's right to self-defense and condemnation of Hamas' actions, ORF reported. He pointed out that Austria has always advocated a balanced position in the Middle East conflict and stressed the importance of treating both sides of the conflict fairly.

Furthermore, Nehammer stressed that the rejection of the resolution should not be understood as a lack of solidarity with the Palestinian people. Austria, he said, remains committed to a two-state solution and to improving humanitarian conditions in the region.

International reactions and challenges for Israel

The UN resolution, introduced by Arab countries, called for a ceasefire and humanitarian aid for the Palestinians but did not condemn the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7. This voting behavior created the impression of isolation of Austria, Israel, and the United States, as only 14 countries voted against the resolution. The broad approval of the resolution in the UN General Assembly also poses a challenge to the Israeli government, as it shows that the international community is increasingly attentive to the needs of the Palestinians. Israel now faces growing criticism over its stance in the conflict with Hamas.

The international community has reacted differently to Austria's decision. While some countries and organizations have shown understanding for Austria's position, others have criticized its rejection of the resolution, stressing that it is not in line with international efforts to bring peace and stability to the region.

For Israel, the situation represents another challenge in an already complex and tense environment. The Israeli government has welcomed Austria's support while stressing the need for a united international stance against terrorist groups such as Hamas. In addition, Israel faces the task of managing diplomatic relations with countries that support the resolution while ensuring the security of its population. It is a balancing act between diplomatic pressure and the need to act decisively against terrorist threats. While the support of countries like Austria is important in this context, comprehensive international cooperation is needed to achieve long-term stability in the region.

Outlook and possible consequences for the coalition

Overall, Austria's rejection of the UN resolution raises questions about the coherence of government policy and cooperation within the coalition. While the Greens would have preferred a more diplomatic stance, the Austrian People's Party (ÖVP) maintains its hard line toward Hamas and emphasizes Israel's right of self-defense. Some political observers argue that the decision could deepen divisions within the coalition parties and affect their ability to govern, especially if public opinion remains polarized. This may also be the intention of the parties in preparation for next year's election campaign.

Moreover, the consequences of this decision could reach beyond Austria's borders and influence relations with other EU member states as well as with international partners. The EU's unity on foreign policy issues is central to the Union's credibility and assertiveness on the world stage. A deviation from common positions could therefore not only have an impact on Austria's position within the EU but also weaken the coherence and effectiveness of EU foreign policy as a whole.

It remains to be seen how the situation will develop and what consequences this will have for the Austrian coalition and its ability to act. While some experts point out that such disagreements are not uncommon in coalition governments and can be managed, others stress the need for a clear and coherent foreign policy course to preserve the government's credibility and stability. The coming weeks and months will show the extent to which the Austrian government can overcome these challenges and consolidate its position at both the national and international levels.