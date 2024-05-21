Austria's Nehammer and Britain's Sunak On Asylum Procedures and Migration

"The UK plays an important role in this issue. We are strategic partners when it comes to being able to carry out asylum procedures in safe third countries," explained Nehammer. The British "Rwanda model", which provides for asylum seekers to be transferred to Rwanda where they can submit their asylum application, is a pioneering example. Nehammer emphasized that this approach was also relevant to the European Union. "Only if we manage to carry out asylum procedures in safe third countries can we fight organized crime in such a way that the business model of people smugglers is destroyed and human lives are saved," the Federal Chancellor continued.

Nehammer emphasized that 15 EU states are now allied with Austria to make this change in the European legal system possible. Denmark is a key ally in this. "With the partnership with the United Kingdom, we can bring about a change in the discussion process. That is why there is full support from the Austrian side for the British path. I consider this path to be very important and decisive," he added.

Sunak supports creative solutions

Prime Minister Sunak emphasized that criminal gangs smuggling people across the continent were taking "a terrible human toll". "People are losing their lives. Carrying on as before will not solve the problem. We need to think creatively and pursue new solutions, like the British Rwanda model," Sunak said. He emphasized that implementing such models could help tackle the problem of illegal migration and find long-term solutions.

In April, the British Parliament passed a law to allow the transfer of asylum seekers to Rwanda. However, this model encountered legal hurdles and criticism. European law expert Walter Obwexer pointed out that legal changes would be necessary before a similar model could be implemented in the EU. In particular, it must be ensured that fundamental rights are upheld and that the principle of non-refoulement is observed. Obwexer emphasized that asylum seekers must have a connection to the safe third country to which they are to be transferred.

Critical voices

Hannes Amesbauer from the FPÖ criticized Nehammer's approach as a "PR show" and accused him of wanting to put Austria in a similar position to Rwanda, as reported by News. "What the British have implemented with their 'Rwanda model' is something we Austrians can only dream of," said Amesbauer. SPÖ EU lead candidate Andreas Schieder expressed concerns about the costs and effectiveness of the British model and called for procedures at the external borders and a solidarity-based distribution of asylum seekers within the EU. "The EU migration pact is an important first step that must be implemented. The most important step must be the solidarity-based distribution of asylum seekers," explained Schieder.

Focus on geopolitical issues

In addition to migration, current geopolitical issues were also on the agenda. Nehammer and Sunak discussed the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, the situation in the Western Balkans, and the Middle East conflict. "Great Britain plays a key role in supporting Ukraine," said Nehammer. Both heads of government were united in their solidarity with Ukraine and emphasized the importance of joint support. Nehammer stated that Austria and the UK would continue to work closely together to support Ukraine in these difficult times.

A historic visit

Sunak was received with military honors in Vienna. It was the first official visit by a British Prime Minister since David Cameron in 2015. The talks between Sunak and Nehammer were cordial and demonstrated the close friendship and partnership between the UK and Austria. At eight o'clock in the morning, the British anthem was played on Ballhausplatz in honor of the guest from Downing Street in London - and possibly for the first time since the Second World War, "God Save The King". The tourists missed the spectacle of the official welcome on the red carpet in the government district, which was cordoned off over a wide area.

The future of cooperation

Nehammer emphasized the importance of continued cooperation: "We have developed a close friendship and I am delighted that the partnership between the UK and Austria has reached a new level. We will do everything we can to further develop this partnership and I look forward to working together in the future." Both leaders expressed optimism that their joint efforts will lead to a more effective fight against illegal migration and stronger geopolitical cooperation.

Prime Minister Sunak's visit to Vienna and the talks with Federal Chancellor Nehammer highlight the importance of international cooperation in migration policy. While Great Britain has already taken the first steps with the Rwanda model, Austria is relying on the support of its European partners to establish similar solutions. The agreement between the two heads of government on these issues shows that, despite legal and political challenges, it is possible to find and implement innovative and effective approaches to combat illegal migration.

