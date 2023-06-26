Austria's Interior Minister Karner Refers to EU Entry Ban on Question of Asylum for Prigozhin
Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner has stated that the head of the Russian mercenary group Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, has no prospect of asylum in Austria. Initially, Karner spoke of a case-by-case examination to answer a related question but later specified via a spokesman that Prigozhin was on the EU sanctions list and therefore not allowed to enter the country.
Yevgeny Prigozhin had protested against the Russian military leadership over the weekend and set his forces in motion toward Moscow. The armed uprising ended with an agreement that Prigozhin would retreat into exile in Belarus. Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Prigozhin and the Wagner fighters would not be prosecuted. "In 24 hours, we have come to within 200 km of Moscow," Prigozhin said, ordering the fighters back to bases, according to Wiener Zeitung. Wagner fighters also withdrew from Rostov-on-Don, having occupied the southern Russian city of millions without resistance the day before.
Austria's Interior Minister Gerhard Karner finally commented on the issue during a meeting with his Slovak counterpart Ivan Šimko in Vienna, ORF reported. The former Slovak defense minister said that one should "not overstate" the security and military significance of this incident, which lasted one day.
"The question of an asylum application does not even arise here," Karner said, according to ORF. His response referred to Prigozhin's people. "It has a political meaning and shows the low stability of the political order in Russia," Šimko said. He drew a comparison to the Soviet military's August coup against then-ruler Mikhail Gorbachev in 1991.
"On the issue of asylum, I would like to point out what I have already said several times in this context: Case-by-case examinations are provided for, and that is how it will be in the future," Karner replied at a press conference, according to ORF.
Reaction of the Austrian State Security Service
Karner stressed that incidents like the one in Russia over the weekend "always have an impact on internal security." "Immediately after the Wagner Group became aware of these incidents, the State Security reacted and issued appropriate instructions to increase police deployment in certain areas," the interior minister said, according to ORF.
For tactical reasons, he did not want to say exactly where, but it was a matter of "buildings or people who could be in danger," as reported by ORF. He added that one is "very consistently" fulfilling the task of ensuring the safety of Austrians and the people living here.
Meeting with Slovakian Minister of the Interior
The agenda of the working meeting between Karner and Šimko included the recently adopted asylum and migration pact at the EU level. Within the framework of border area controls, Slovak and Austrian police officers cooperate in joint patrols. In Austria, "Operation Fox" was established for this purpose, while Slovakia maintains a similar unit with the same objective in cooperation with Hungary. In this context, the ministers also exchanged experiences in cooperation with their common neighbor Hungary.
"Slovakia, just like Austria, is making great efforts in the fight against asylum abuse and trafficking in human beings," said Interior Minister Gerhard Karner on the occasion of the working meeting at the Ministry of Interior. "With joint border area surveillance, intensive police cooperation, and joint police operations in Hungary, Slovakia is an important partner at the political and policy level."