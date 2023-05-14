Bulgaria Assumes FSC Chairmanship Amid Ongoing Concerns Over Russia's War Against Ukraine
In turbulent times, Bulgaria has taken over the charir of the Forum of Security Cooperationa (FSC) at the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), succeeding Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Bulgaria has taken over as the new Chair of the Forum for Security Co-operation (FSC) of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), succeeding Bosnia and Herzegovina. The Bulgarian Chair has taken charge at a time when Russia's war against Ukraine continues to be at the core of OSCE discussions, and Ambassador Emilia Kraleva, Permanent Representative of Bulgaria to the OSCE, highlighted the need to reflect on both the immediate and long-term consequences of this war.
"We are taking up this function in a turbulent European security environment. This aggression is sending shockwaves across regions and formats of cooperation, crushing already diminished trust and confidence, creating deep divisions and long-term consequences to the detriment of the European Security Architecture," said Ambassador Kraleva at the Opening Session of the Bulgarian Chairpersonship.
Despite the ongoing conflict, the Bulgarian Chair has emphasized the mission of the FSC to explore avenues of diplomatic talks while preserving its primary institutional function. The Chairmanship of the FSC rotates three times a year, and Bulgaria's tenure will include topics like humanitarian mine action, promoting the OSCE Code of Conduct on Politico-Military Aspects of Security, and pursuing the Women, Peace and Security agenda.
In addition, the Bulgarian Chair will draw attention to regional concerns, including the state of security in the Black Sea Region and the political-military and other implications that transcend the region. The incoming and outgoing Chairpersons, Bulgaria and Bosnia and Herzegovina, respectively, will work with Belgium, the preceding Chair, to develop a Tentative Annual Working Programme for the FSC jointly. Together, they form the FSC Troika, which assists the Chairperson.