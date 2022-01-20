Sponsored Content
Austria's Initiatives to Strengthen EU External Border Management
Published: January 20, 2022; 12:37
Austria is co-organizing a conference in Lithuania to discuss EU external border protection. Interior Minister Karner, who will represent Austria at the meeting, first stopped in Hungary to talk about the issue with his Hungarian counterpart Sándor Pintér. Read more about Austria's efforts to strengthen EU external border management.
Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (3rd from right): "The smuggler mafia is becoming more and more brutal." / Picture: © BMI Bundesministerium für Inneres / Jürgen Makowecz
Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner recently held a video conference with Lithuanian Interior Minister Agne Bilotaite, Greek Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi and Polish Under-Secretary of State Bartosz Grodecki on the issue of external border protection.
This meeting served as preparation for the border protection conference in Vilnius, Lithuania, which Karner will be traveling to in person this week.
Austria is co-organizing the conference in Vilnius together with Lithuania, Greece and Poland, and all EU and Schengen-associated countries are invited. …
