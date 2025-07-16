Sponsored Content
Austria's Debt Relief: A Focus on Billions
People › Politicians ♦ Published: Yesterday; 10:57 ♦ (Vindobona)
Since the turn of the millennium, Austria has waived debts amounting to around €3.4 billion owed to other countries. This information is based on a recent parliamentary response from the Ministry of Finance, which has drawn particular criticism from the Freedom Party of Austria (FPÖ).
According to Finance Minister Marterbauer, Austria is part of international cooperation programs that provide for debt restructuring or debt relief as part of development aid agreements. / Picture: © BKA/Brauneis
The response sent by SPÖ Finance Minister Marterbauer to FPÖ MPs Norbert Nemeth and Hubert Fuchs shows that since 2000, numerous countries have been fully or partially exempted from their obligations to Austria. The total amount of €3.4 billion corresponds to approximately half of the consolidation volume required in the federal budget for the current year.
The countries…
