Austria's Common Tones in Times of War and Conflict

Musicians with Israeli, Arab, and Persian roots play together at an event hosted by the Austrian Foreign Ministry. / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Michael Gruber / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0 DEED)

Austria's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg hosted a special matinee focusing on the unifying power of music and its contribution to peaceful coexistence. The event at Palais Niederösterreich featured a concert by five musicians with Israeli, Arab, and Persian roots, all members of Daniel Barenboim's West Eastern Divan Orchestra. Philosopher Konrad Paul Liessmann gave a lecture on the universal ability of music to unite people of different origins, cultures, and lifestyles.

Schallenberg emphasized the importance of the event in times of global crises and conflicts, particularly concerning the tense situation in the Middle East. He emphasized how important it is to use familiar orientations and seek new sources of hope:

"The trauma of the terror of October 7 and the suffering of the civilian population in Gaza are so great that one might think it would be impossible to find common ground again. But that must never deter us: Dialogue and diplomacy must find space again," explained Schallenberg.

The five musicians, students of Daniel Barenboim, who invited children from war-torn regions to join the West Eastern Divan Orchestra 25 years ago, performed Mozart's Clarinet Quintet under the direction of Yamen Saadi, an Israeli of Arab origin. Schallenberg was deeply convinced that in challenging times, art and culture are essential means of maintaining dialog and preventing human words from falling silent:

"Our quintet today exemplifies on a small scale that a common sound can emerge despite different backgrounds with respect for those who think differently," he said.

Philosopher Konrad Paul Liessmann emphasized in his lecture "The arc over the abyss - on the unifying power of music" that although art alone cannot solve the great problems of our time, it can span a delicate arc of empathy and compassion over the human abyss.

Since 2007, the "Dialogue of Cultures" task force at the Foreign Ministry has been using art and music as instruments of understanding and promoting peaceful coexistence alongside interreligious and intercultural dialog. The matinee provided an impressive example of how music, as a universal language, can build bridges, even in times of deepest conflict.

Austrian MFA