Austria's Air Force To Get New Black Hawks from Florida

This marks the largest modernization drive for the Austrian Armed Forces in decades. Backed by a record-high defense budget—with a total of 4.8 billion euros allocated to the armed forces for 2026—the Air Force’s helicopter fleet is undergoing a radical overhaul. The stated goal: the transition to an efficient two-fleet system consisting of the AW-169 “Lion” light multi-purpose helicopter and the “Black Hawk” heavy transport helicopter.

Milestone in Florida: The first UH-60M is being “militarized”

A central component of this strategy is the purchase agreement signed in June 2024 for twelve brand-new Sikorsky UH-60M Black Hawks. The procurement volume for the entire package—which also includes logistics, mission equipment, and the training of pilots and technicians—amounts to approximately 715 million euros.

The first Austrian UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter has been handed over to the U.S. Army for military outfitting and certification —a key milestone in Austria’s Armed Forces 2032+ modernization plan.

These new helicopters will enhance Austria’s disaster relief, search and… pic.twitter.com/wir3xMgyzn — U.S. Embassy Vienna (@usembvienna) May 28, 2026

Now, a decisive milestone has been reached in West Palm Beach, Florida: Sikorsky’s parent company, Lockheed Martin, has officially handed over the first Austrian UH-60M, with serial number 24-27529, to the U.S. Army.

Over the coming months, the aircraft will undergo what is known as “militarization.” During this process, the U.S. Army will equip the helicopter with highly specialized communication and self-defense systems, test it extensively, and certify it for military use. Delivery of the new “Mike” models to the Austrian Armed Forces is scheduled to begin in 2028. The helicopters will be stationed at Linz-Hörsching Airport, where they will replace the aging Agusta Bell AB212s, which are set to be retired by the end of the decade after nearly 50 years of service.

The procurement is being carried out through the U.S. government’s standardized Foreign Military Sales (FMS) process. This guarantees the Austrian Armed Forces not only identical terms as those offered to the U.S. military, but also long-term supply security and interoperability during international disaster relief missions. The U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency approved the export of the UH-60M systems even before the contract was signed, underscoring the deep strategic partnership.

The Existing Fleet: From a “Garage Project” to a Mark of Distinction

Parallel to the purchase of the new helicopters, the modernization program for the existing Black Hawk fleet (Model S-70A-42) is in full swing. In 2017, the awarding of the upgrade contract to Ace Aeronautics LLC—then a small U.S. company—raised eyebrows and drew fierce criticism from the original manufacturer, Sikorsky.

Today, the project is considered a success: Ace Aeronautics replaced the entire outdated avionics system with the modern, night-vision-goggle-compatible “VL-60 ACE DECK” (based on the civilian Garmin G5000H). Sikorsky has since officially recognized the solution—a major accolade for the company, which now even operates as an authorized Sikorsky support center.

Category Upgrade Details New Cockpit Digital VL-60 ACE DECK equipped with large-scale displays. Tactical Systems Integration of a new weather radar (GWX-75), radar altimeters, and digital encrypted radio for public safety authorities (TETRA). Mission Equipment Introduction of the Thales Scorpion "Helmet Mounted Display" (HMD) for pilots. Self-Protection System Conversion to external dispenser boxes for chaff (countermeasures against radar-guided missiles) and flares (decoy heat flares against infrared missiles).

Fleet Expansion to 24 Aircraft

Until the modernization contract is finalized, the original fleet will also be expanded by three used but fully overhauled UH-60Ls from the U.S. Army’s inventory. These aircraft will undergo the same modification process at Ace Aeronautics and will additionally be equipped with Robertson auxiliary fuel tanks (750 liters each) to increase their range.

Together with the twelve new UH-60M helicopters currently being delivered, the Austrian Armed Forces will in the future have a powerful fleet of a total of 24 Black Hawks. This doubling of transport capacity ensures that Austria is optimally equipped for air transport, search and rescue (SAR) missions, as well as for the increasingly important task of disaster relief during forest fires or floods, both domestically and abroad.

Austrian MoD

U.S. Embassy Vienna