Austrian Think Tank Identifies Need for Improvements to Ukraine's Reconstruction Plan

Ukraine has already been scarred by war with Russian separatists in the east of the country since 2014, and this has already had far-reaching socioeconomic consequences. But since the great Russian attack on Ukraine, the country has been at the mercy of all-out war.

The country has been embroiled in fierce fighting that has driven infrastructure, industry, and the economy into the ground. The Ukrainian government presented a National Recovery Plan for reconstruction in July.

According to the Vienna Institute for International Economic Studies (wiiw), problems related to overestimated growth potential are to be expected, as are problematic priorities and a decentralized approach. Tax cuts are also counterproductive despite huge financial needs, but reforms for EU accession are viewed positively.

Overestimated growth prospects

The total cost of reconstruction is not yet clear, as the war continues and Russian troops are currently wreaking enormous destruction. The Ukrainian government estimated the total cost of reconstruction over ten years at $750 billion in July. This includes military spending. Two-thirds of this, or $500 billion, is expected to come from foreign donors, the rest from private investors. Excluding military spending, the Ukrainian government expects $450 billion in necessary foreign aid. Assuming that the most intensive phase of the war will last until mid-2023, the study assumes that international donors will have to contribute slightly less, around $410 billion, to reconstruction. This amount is in line with other relevant estimates. "Of course, this is still a huge sum. The EU, which has a strong vested interest in a democratic and prosperous Ukraine and has, after all, made the country an accession candidate, will therefore have to massively step up its efforts in this area," emphasizes co-author Richard Grieveson, Deputy Director of wiiw.

The reconstruction plan's target of a fivefold increase in economic output from just over 100 billion U.S. dollars this year to 500 billion U.S. dollars in 2032 seems unrealistic, as a comparison with other former war zones suggests. Bosnia-Herzegovina only managed to triple its GDP between 1996 and 2005, while Croatia doubled its GDP between 1994 and 2003.

Questionable prioritization of certain industries and distribution of funds

The distribution of funds among sectors is not well justified in the reconstruction plan. For example, defense and security funding needs are estimated at only $50 billion through 2032. This amount already includes military aid from allies for this year. Given the great intensity of the war and the immense challenges of reforming the defense industry and modernizing the Ukrainian armed forces after the war, this amount seems too low.

Also doubtful is the classification of heavy industry and agricultural production as high-value-added sectors to be prioritized in reconstruction and supported with billions of U.S. dollars. "From our point of view, this represents a backward-looking industrial policy that means preserving existing structures instead of pushing the necessary structural change toward a sustainable and green economy," Michael Landesmann, former scientific director of wiiw and co-author of the study, complains. Yet Ukraine has great potential, especially in the IT sector and in environmental technologies.

In addition, the instruments for achieving the set goals, the administrative implementation and the financing remain largely in the dark. The planned stimulation of mortgage lending with no less than $40 billion or the recapitalization of Ukrainian banks with $15 to $20 billion seems equally questionable.

Decentralized approach instead of state control

The authors of the study identify a major weakness in the decentralized approach of the reconstruction plan. It envisages concentrating reconstruction projects in certain regions under the leadership of an international partner. Great Britain, for example, has agreed to take over reconstruction in the Kyiv region, Denmark wants to concentrate on Mikolayev, and Sweden on Odessa. How such a decentralized system is supposed to work remains a mystery. "Centralized reconstruction programs must be devised and managed at the state level to have a nationwide impact. Just think of building interregional transport links or aligning reconstruction efforts with EU standards," explains Tetiana Bogdan.

Problematic tax reduction plans and obstacles to EU accession

The reconstruction plan also includes measures that contradict EU law, such as the ban on VAT refunds on raw materials exports or massive state subsidies for heavy industry. The plans to reduce the tax rate to 30 percent of GDP, while at the same time hundreds of billions of U.S. dollars are needed for reconstruction and the public debt ratio is to be reduced, are also not very well thought out.

Weaknesses and Strengths in the National Recovery Plan

The plan shows enormous efforts, but also has several shortcomings, according to wiiw. The wiiw explains that among the strengths are the efforts to tackle institutional reforms, curb the power of the hitherto omnipresent oligarchs and bring Ukraine closer to EU standards. It also correctly identifies and elaborates on the short-term measures needed to stabilize the Ukrainian economy.

"The weaknesses, however, are also clear," says Tetiana Bogdan, scientific director of the GROWFORD Institute in Kyiv and visiting researcher at wiiw. "This starts with the fact that the growth potential of the Ukrainian economy after the war is overestimated. Adjustments are also needed in the distribution of funds among sectors, as well as in the plans for industrial policy and the financial sector," Bogdan said.

The plan's stated intention to massively cut taxes is incompatible with the hundreds of billions of dollars that reconstruction will consume. The proposed decentralized approach is likely to have a counterproductive effect: "In most cases, reconstruction should be coordinated at the national level," Michael Landesmann points out. The study also criticizes inconsistencies and overlaps in content as well as a partially incorrect prioritization.

