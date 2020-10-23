Sponsored Content
Austrian Post Invests More Than EUR 100 Million in Turkish Subsidiary
Published: Yesterday; 22:55
Despite the critical tensions between the European Union and Turkey, the Austrian Post will be investing more than EUR 100 million in a Turkish subsidiary in the next five years. CEO Pölzl is confident that the separation of politics and the business aspect will be also possible in the future.
The CEO of the Austrian Post, Georg Pölzl, announces a million Euro investment in its Turkish subsidiary Aras Kargo. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Andy Wenzel
Despite the prevailing foreign relations issues between Turkey and the European Union, Austrian Post CEO Pölzl praises cooperation with Turkish authorities and sees no tensions on the economic side.
After a business meeting with the subsidiary of the Austrian Post, Aras Kargo, CEO Georg Pölzl presented the further plans in Istanbul.
One billion Turkish Lira (EUR 107.3 million) will …
