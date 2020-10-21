Sponsored Content
Austrian National Bank: Exports Increase Again
People › Politicians ♦ Published: Yesterday; 22:55 ♦ (Vindobona)
Exports, excluding tourism, were above the comparable figures from 2019 for the first time in Austria since the outbreak of the Covid-19 crisis. The Austrian National Bank is confident that a second wave can be contained and that no further monetary or fiscal policy measures are needed.
According to the Governor of the Austrian National Bank, no additional fiscal or monetary policy measures are intended to be implemented with regard to the Covid-19 crisis. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Bwag / CC BY-SA (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)
"We are currently at the beginning of the so-called second wave of the Covid-19 crisis. The GDP indicator developed by us shows a differentiated picture for the Austrian economic development in the two calendar weeks until October 11," said the Governor of the Austrian National Bank, Univ.-Prof. Dr. Robert Holzmann, today during a discussion about the further economic development in the Euro zone.
