Austrian Integration Fund Language Portal: Innovative German Learning with over 5,000 Exercises

The portal, accessible at sprachportal.at, offers over 5,000 exercises, more than 500 audiovisual contents and permanent live online courses. From beginners to C1 level, everyone can find suitable content here - whether for literacy or for job-specific further training.

The learning platform allows flexible learning times and adapts to users' needs. This is particularly useful for working people or those with care responsibilities who want to schedule their learning sessions at off-peak times or on weekends.

At the recent presentation of the job-specific offerings at the Kempelenpark course site in Vienna, where more than 3,200 learners participate daily, Integration Minister Susanne Raab emphasized the importance of language and work for successful integration. "The ÖIF's new language portal focuses on linking German learning and work in order to consolidate language acquisition in everyday and work contexts," explained Raab.

Since its launch in 2012, the language portal has now received a complete facelift. It now offers specialized courses for professional fields such as gastronomy, hotels, tourism and food retail. During the test phase, the portal recorded an average of 14,000 hits per day.

Developed in cooperation with the Österreich Institut (ÖI) and the Federal Chancellery (BKA), the platform is optimized for all devices. This allows users to learn German flexibly on the go on their smartphone or tablet. In addition, learners can prepare specifically for exams and find out about course offerings and childcare options.

The language portal serves not only learners, but also educators and parents as a central point of contact by offering language support materials for children as well as learning and teaching tips. "The language portal offers a wealth of possibilities for integrating German learning into everyday life," emphasizes Daniela Berger, Overall Director Language at the ÖIF.

The ÖIF language portal pays special attention to accessibility. It offers specially tailored exercises for people with visual impairments. In addition, interested parties have the opportunity to apply for an accessible exam throughout Austria, in which the needs of people with disabilities are individually addressed.

