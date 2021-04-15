Austrian Foreign Ministry Celebrates Girls' Day with Live Talk
On April 22, 2021, interested girls in 5th grade and above will have the opportunity to learn more about the different tasks and careers within the Austrian Foreign Ministry and in Foreign Service. Registration is possible until April 20, 2021, and the live talk will take place between 11 am and 12 pm on April 22.
Until April 20, interested girls can register for the live talk with staff from the Austria Foreign Ministry.
After a pandemic-related break, Girls' Day will take place again on April 22, 2021, this time in a virtual format. The Girls' Day is aimed at girls in 5th grade and above who would like to learn more about different careers in the public sector.
Female employees of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will also report on their diverse and exciting tasks in a live talk. Participants will gain insights into the various career opportunities in the Foreign Service and life as a diplomat.
The participants will have the opportunity to get answers for questions such as:
- What tasks are involved in the Foreign Ministry and at the Austrian diplomatic missions?
- What are the requirements for applying?
- What is it like to live as a diplomat in different countries?
- What are the nice and interesting sides of the job, what are the challenges?
The live talk will take place on Girls' Day between 11 am and 12 pm. Registration is possible until April 20, 2021 via the following e-mail address:
Questions about activities at the Austrian Foreign Ministry can also be asked on Instagram (mfa_austria), as some female employees will also introduce themselves there and then answer questions online.