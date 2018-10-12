International Day of the Girl: Austria Center Vienna Illuminated in Pink

Pink lighting as a sign of support: On the occasion of the International Day of the Girl Child, the Austria Center as well as other buildings worldwide were illuminated in pink. / Picture: © IAKW - Internationales Amtssitz- und Konferenzzentrum Wien AG (ACV - Austria Center Vienna) / Ludwig Schedl

With the Day of Girls, the UN wants to draw attention to the fact that girls still do not have the same opportunities.

International Day of the Girl Child is an international observance day declared by the United Nations; it is also called the Day of Girls and the International Day of the Girl.

The United Nations wants to strengthen the rights of girls and draw attention to the fact that boys and girls still do not have the same chances and that girls worldwide are disadvantaged, discriminated against and abused - just because they are girls.

Worldwide, 130 million girls do not go to school and thus have little chance of exercising their rights and leading a life without poverty.

The International Day of the Girl Child is celebrated annually on October 11th. In order to support the campaign, large buildings, landmarks and monuments in pink shine on this day in many cities around the world.

Pink-lit buildings are intended to draw attention to the discrimination and disadvantage of girls.

In Vienna, for example, the Austria Center Vienna shone in pink.

In addition to the Austria Center, the UNIQA Tower, the high-beam fountain at Schwarzenbergplatz, the Danube Centre and several Danube canal bridges were also illuminated in pink.

Austria has also set itself the goal of initiating a future-oriented dialogue on gender equality within the framework of the Presidency of the Council of the European Union. "Pinkification is an effective optical means of symbolically drawing attention to World Girls' Day and discrimination against girls".