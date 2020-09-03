Sponsored Content
Austrian Technology Company Kapsch Will Cut Around 400 Jobs
People › Executives ♦ Published: September 3, 2020; 13:00 ♦ (Vindobona)
Vienna-based company Kapsch is likely to cut about 400 jobs globally in the near future. The company has commenced a transformation program that will allow it to be successful in the future.
Even the Kapsch location in Vienna, which is also the Group headquarters, might face some job cuts. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / User:My Friend / CC BY-SA (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/)
According to a recent news article published in the Austrian news paper "Standard", Austrian company Kapsch faces a restructuring program that will see 400 employees lose their job.
Insiders of the international company with its headquarters in Vienna have reported that, globally, around 250 jobs would be cut, which would correspond to around five percent of the workforce, given a total of 5,100 employees.
Furthermore, about 150 jobs would be cut by reducing the number of external consultants and not filling vacancies. …
