Austrian Technology Company Kapsch Will Cut Around 400 Jobs

PeopleExecutives ♦ Published: September 3, 2020; 13:00 ♦ (Vindobona)

Vienna-based company Kapsch is likely to cut about 400 jobs globally in the near future. The company has commenced a transformation program that will allow it to be successful in the future.

Even the Kapsch location in Vienna, which is also the Group headquarters, might face some job cuts. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / User:My Friend / CC BY-SA (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/)

According to a recent news article published in the Austrian news paper "Standard", Austrian company Kapsch faces a restructuring program that will see 400 employees lose their job.

Insiders of the international company with its headquarters in Vienna have reported that, globally, around 250 jobs would be cut, which would correspond to around five percent of the workforce, given a total of 5,100 employees.

Furthermore, about 150 jobs would be cut by reducing the number of external consultants and not filling vacancies. …

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Higher Unemployment Rate in Euro Zone, Decreasing Numbers in Austria (September 2)
Powerful Federation of Austrian Industrialists Has a New President (June 19)
Kapsch TrafficCom AG: Quarterly Report Presents Revenue Increase of 7.5% to €506.9M (February 28, 2018)
Read More
Zambia, Vienna, Unemployment, Kapsch TrafficCom, COVID-19, Kapsch BusinessCom, Kapsch
Featured
List of National Days of the Home Countries of All Foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
See latest Vindobona Newsletter