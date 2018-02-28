Sponsored
Kapsch TrafficCom AG: Quarterly Report Presents Revenue Increase of 7.5% to €506.9M

Published: February 28, 2018; 12:46 · (Vindobona)

Q1-Q3 2017/18 saw a revenue increase of 7.5% to EUR 506.9 million. It is the first time that Kapsch TrafficCom has passed the EUR 500 million mark after just three quarters. According to CEO Georg Kapsch, Kapsch TrafficCom's growth trajectory affirms that this value exceeds the revenue for the entire 2014/15 fiscal year. 76.3% of group revenues were acquired in the ETC segment (toll segment), and 23.7% in the IMS segment (Intelligent Mobility Solutions segment).

