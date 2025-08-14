Austrian Chancellor Stocker's Visit to Serbia Overshadowed by Escalating Protests

In Belgrade, Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker met with Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić after visiting Montenegro. The talks focused on economic cooperation and EU enlargement. Stocker announced the signing of an agreement on further economic integration, which is intended to strengthen the areas of biomass, hydropower, telecommunications, infrastructure, and transport logistics in particular. Vučić confirmed Austria's participation in the EXPO 2027 world exhibition in Belgrade and emphasized the importance of cooperation in areas such as new technologies, robotics, and artificial intelligence.

The chancellor emphasized that Austria consistently supports Serbia's efforts to join the EU. “The six countries of the Western Balkans are an integral part of the European family,” said Stocker. He spoke in favor of Serbia's gradual integration into the EU internal market and the inclusion of the Western Balkan countries in the EU roaming area. At the same time, he made it clear that the path to EU membership was subject to clear conditions. The rule of law, the independence of the judiciary and the media, and the recognition of court decisions are non-negotiable criteria. The chancellor also expressed his desire for Serbia to align its foreign policy more closely with EU values. Vučić said he had explained Serbia's position on this and highlighted the good cooperation in the area of migration.

Tensions during protests

Stocker urged Serbia to resume dialogue with Kosovo to resolve the conflict. He described the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue as “without alternative.” President Vučić also emphasized his willingness to negotiate with Pristina and pointed out the need for peacekeeping throughout the region.

At the same time, the political situation in Serbia was overshadowed by ongoing nationwide protests against the government, as reported by "DerStandard". The protests, which have been going on for over nine months, were triggered by the collapse of a railway station roof in Novi Sad on November 1, 2024, in which 16 people died. Independent experts blame corruption and mismanagement by the Vučić government for the tragedy. The protesters are demanding new elections and the resignation of the government.

The latest rallies have been marred by violent clashes, as reported by ORF. In Novi Sad, protesters smashed the windows of the headquarters of Vučić's SNS party and broke into the building. In Belgrade, SNS supporters threw fireworks at government opponents. The police used tear gas. Vučić described the demonstrators as “thugs and murderers” and announced that he would have the streets “cleaned” of them.

Vučić announces resignation

During Chancellor Stocker's visit, the Serbian president made a surprise announcement that he would not run for a third term after his term ends in a year, as reported by ORF. “I am not a dictator” and would “never run for president of Serbia again,” Vučić said. According to the Serbian constitution, a president may serve a maximum of two terms.

Media monitoring organizations such as CRTA are calling for more pressure from the international community on Belgrade. They accuse the regime of trading fundamental values such as the rule of law for economic interests and migration cooperation. According to CRTA, there have already been 800 arrests in the wake of the protests, with some individuals charged with “attempted coup.”

Stocker praises Montenegro as a role model

One day before he visited Serbia, Stocker met with President Jakov Milatović and Prime Minister Milojko Spajić in Montenegro. The chancellor described Montenegro as a “role model” in the region, particularly in the area of the rule of law, and praised its 100% alignment with the EU's common foreign and security policy.

In Montenegro, too, the two governments signed an agreement on enhanced economic cooperation. The aim is to increase the participation of Austrian companies in infrastructure, energy, and mining projects.

