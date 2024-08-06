Austria Continues Cooperation with Serbia to Combat Illegal Migration

At a press conference following a meeting with Serbian Interior Minister Ivica Dacic and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Austria's Interior Minister Gerhard Karner emphasized the continued close cooperation between Austria and Serbia in the area of border security and combating crime. Karner emphasized that the deployment of the Austrian police on the border between Serbia and North Macedonia had significantly reduced the pressure on the Austrian borders.

"The close cooperation with the Serbian police in the fight against illegal migration and drug trafficking will be continued intensively," explained Karner. The cooperation between the two countries has already shown visible success. In July 2024, for example, Austrian police officers struck a significant blow against drug-related crime on the Serbian-North Macedonian border, seizing twelve kilograms of narcotics.

A central point of the working meeting with President Vucic was the current challenge posed by illegal migration and organized crime. Thanks to the initiative of Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer and the dialog with President Vucic, the visa policy was tightened and illegal migration was noticeably curbed. "These measures have relieved the pressure on Austria's borders in particular," says Karner.

The trilateral cooperation between Austria, Serbia, and Hungary has also made a significant contribution to reducing illegal migration. The end of visa-free travel for Tunisian and Indian citizens from the end of 2022 has reduced asylum applications from these countries to almost zero.

Serbia's Interior Minister Ivica Dacic emphasized the importance of cooperation with the Austrian security authorities, especially in the fight against the smuggling mafia. The greatest challenges lie on the Serbian-Bulgarian border, which is why cooperation will continue at a high level. In addition to the fight against smuggling, the fight against drug-related crime remains a further focus.

At his meeting with Interior Minister Karner, President Vucic addressed the current security challenges, which have been exacerbated by migration, geopolitical tensions, and military conflicts in the region. These developments have increased the risk of terrorism and radicalization, which requires a coordinated approach to solve the immediate security problems.

President Vucic praised Austria's partnership support in border security and emphasized Serbia's commitment to increased cooperation. He also expressed his satisfaction with the good bilateral relations and thanked Austria for its support on the path to European integration.

The intensive efforts of both countries, supported by the deployment of 25 Austrian police officers in the border area between Serbia and North Macedonia, have not only eased the pressure on the borders but also strengthened the trusting cooperation between Austria and Serbia. The additional resources, including ten drones and thermal imaging buses, are further proof of the high level of bilateral cooperation to secure European borders and combat crime.

This is of immense importance for Serbia to strengthen its path towards the EU, as effective border security and the fight against organized crime are essential prerequisites for EU membership. By working closely with Austria, Serbia should demonstrate its ability and willingness to meet European security standards and contribute to the stability of the region, supporting the country's integration efforts.

This is of great importance for Austria, as the cooperation contributes to reducing illegal migration and combating organized crime, which directly relieves the pressure on Austria's borders. By cooperating with Serbia, Austria can better protect its national security interests, reduce migration pressure and thus also ensure domestic political stability and public safety.

