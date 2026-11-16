The visit took place against the backdrop of a double anniversary: In 2026, Austria and the People’s Republic will celebrate both 55 years of diplomatic relations and 60 years of official economic ties, which began in 1966 with the opening of the first Austrian trade office in Beijing. Today, China is Austria’s third-largest trading partner after Germany and Italy. About 650 Austrian companies—including heavyweights such as AVL List, Magna, Doppelmayr, voestalpine, and RHI Magnesita—are represented locally with approximately 900 branches and employ around 24,000 people there.

However, the trade balance shows a massive imbalance. In 2025 as a whole, Chinese imports to Austria totaling 17.5 billion euros were offset by domestic exports of only 5 billion euros. This trend has intensified further in the current year: From January through August 2026 alone, Austria’s trade deficit with China rose to 10.28 billion euros, according to Statistics Austria, with imports of machinery and vehicles totaling 7.78 billion euros compared to exports of just 1.96 billion euros. At the level of the European Union as a whole, the daily goods trade deficit amounts to over one billion euros.

“This cannot go well in the long run. We stand for cooperation, but under fair conditions,” Stocker emphasized during the trip. In the Great Hall of the People in Beijing—where Stocker was received by Premier Li with military honors—President Xi surprisingly showed a willingness to compromise: It is not in China’s interest to maintain a permanent trade surplus; rather, Beijing seeks “trade peace” instead of conflict. Economy Minister Hattmannsdorfer estimates Austria’s untapped export potential through 2030 at 5.4 billion euros—particularly in the fields of environmental technology, industrial automation, and measurement technology.

Critical Raw Materials and Concrete Agreements

In addition to traditional trade issues, securing supply chains for critical raw materials and rare earths was at the center of the discussions. Stocker warned against entering into new unilateral dependencies—similar to what once happened with Russian gas. In exchange for reliable raw material supplies, the chancellor highlighted the technological expertise of the Montanuniversität Leoben in the sustainable extraction and processing of raw materials. At the same time, Stocker announced domestic policy measures: He intends to define national security interests more clearly in law to better protect critical domestic infrastructure and economic sectors from unwanted foreign takeovers.

At the operational level, the trip yielded its first tangible results. Both countries signed memoranda of understanding (MOUs) to expedite regulatory approvals for Austrian companies, as well as an agreement to prevent double social security coverage, which will ease the burden on posted workers and companies. A newly established committee, comprising 15 Austrian and 15 Chinese business representatives, will in the future directly address practical market-access hurdles and issues related to rare earths. WKÖ Vice President Hesoun reported on a concrete contract in plant engineering worth tens of millions, as well as promising discussions between an Austrian data company and Chinese automakers. In addition, ÖBB held talks with China Railways.

From Waltz-Dancing Robots to Global Politics

Away from the negotiating tables, the trip focused on symbolism and future technologies, as reported by ORF. The first stop was Shanghai, where the delegation visited the China International Import Expo (CIIE). At Tongji University, Stocker and Hattmannsdorfer paid tribute to the 100-year-old connection to the Graz-based technology group AVL List—company founder Hans List had been appointed to this university in 1926. The Chinese AI robot “Luca” from the company Agibot provided a highlight that received significant media attention: The humanoid robot greeted the chancellor in German and put on a dance performance on the dance floor—though it had to pass on the Viennese waltz. The Upper Austrian supplier Miba will supply components for such robotic systems in the future.

In Beijing itself, President Xi struck a warm tone. Xi praised the chancellor—for whom this was already his eighth visit to the People’s Republic—noting that it is rare for European heads of government to travel to China so regularly. Beijing pledged support for Austria’s non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council starting in 2027 and expressed the expectation that neutral Austria would act as a bridge-builder and a voice for multilateralism. Stocker, in turn, presented Xi with a tea set from the Viennese porcelain manufacturer Augarten as a gift, renewed an invitation to Vienna, and praised the pair of pandas handed over to Schönbrunn Zoo last year as a “symbol of friendship.”

Stocker responded diplomatically to critical questions about human rights and Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine: He said he had not come to China “to lecture anyone”; rather, the focus was on dialogue. Nevertheless, the chancellor made it clear: “Where we are unable to reach an agreement, we must look out for our own interests—that is what China claims to do, and so does the European Union.”

Austrian Federal Chancellery

Chinese State Council