Austrian Chamber of Labour and Ombudsman Board: Family Allowances Delayed for Months
Lifestyle & Travel › More+ ♦ Published: 2 hours ago; 13:22 ♦ (Vindobona)
Families in Austria are complaining about their family allowances being delayed for months. The President of the Austrian Federal Chamber of Labour Renate Anderl and Ombudsman Bernhard Achitz have expressed serious concerns about the issue and blame staffing shortages at the Federal Ministry of Finance for the delays.
Austrian Chamber of Labour President Renate Anderl: "Family allowance is an essential part of our social system that parents must be able to rely on. The Ministry of Finance must react quickly and eliminate the financial bottlenecks.” / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Usien [Public Domain]
Since spring, there have been delays in the payment of family allowances throughout Austria. Families in Austria are still complaining that these problems have not yet been fixed. …
