Austrian Chamber of Labour and Ombudsman Board: Family Allowances Delayed for Months

Lifestyle & TravelMore+ ♦ Published: 2 hours ago; 13:22 ♦ (Vindobona)

Families in Austria are complaining about their family allowances being delayed for months. The President of the Austrian Federal Chamber of Labour Renate Anderl and Ombudsman Bernhard Achitz have expressed serious concerns about the issue and blame staffing shortages at the Federal Ministry of Finance for the delays.

Austrian Chamber of Labour President Renate Anderl: "Family allowance is an essential part of our social system that parents must be able to rely on. The Ministry of Finance must react quickly and eliminate the financial bottlenecks.” / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Usien [Public Domain]

Since spring, there have been delays in the payment of family allowances throughout Austria. Families in Austria are still complaining that these problems have not yet been fixed. …

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Importance of Economic Relations Between the United States and Austria (August 23)
Woom to Double Workforce by 2022: Merging European and US Operations (August 20)
MA 35 Department: Immigration and Citizenship Calls Are Not Answered (August 18)
Read More
Renate Anderl, Volksanwaltschaft - Austrian Ombudsman Board, Health Insurance, Bernhard Achitz, BMF - Federal Ministry of Finance - Bundesministerium für Finanzen, AK Austrian Federal Chamber of Labour
Featured
See latest Vindobona Newsletter