Austrian Airlines Resumes Operations with London and Tel Aviv

More+More+ ♦ Published: Yesterday; 09:35 ♦ (Vindobona)

After the landing ban for passengers from the United Kingdom imposed by the Austrian government and the generally difficult air traffic situation with Israel in recent weeks, travel to London and Tel Aviv can now once again be offered by Austrian Airlines. Connections to China will, however, be suspended until April 9, 2021.

Austrian Airlines will resume its flight operations to London and Tel Aviv. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Stanislav Doronenko / CC BY-SA (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)

Austrian Airlines (AUA) resumes its connection to London and Tel Aviv, while flights to and from China are suspended.

The landing ban for passenger flights from the United Kingdom has not been extended by the Austrian government. …

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Austrian Airlines: "Clear Focus on Tourist Destinations in Summer 2021" (February 23)
New Entry Regulations for Austria (February 4)
Austrian Airlines Goes Into Hibernation (October 29, 2020)
Read More
UK United Kingdom, Tel Aviv, London, Israel, COVID-19, China, Coronavirus, AUA Austrian Airlines, Airline Industry
Featured
See latest Vindobona Newsletter