Sponsored Content
Austrian Airlines Resumes Operations with London and Tel Aviv
Sponsored Content
After the landing ban for passengers from the United Kingdom imposed by the Austrian government and the generally difficult air traffic situation with Israel in recent weeks, travel to London and Tel Aviv can now once again be offered by Austrian Airlines. Connections to China will, however, be suspended until April 9, 2021.
Austrian Airlines will resume its flight operations to London and Tel Aviv. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Stanislav Doronenko / CC BY-SA (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)
Austrian Airlines (AUA) resumes its connection to London and Tel Aviv, while flights to and from China are suspended.
The landing ban for passenger flights from the United Kingdom has not been extended by the Austrian government. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
New Entry Regulations for Austria (February 4)
Austrian Airlines Goes Into Hibernation (October 29, 2020)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
Sponsored Content