Austrian Airlines Extends Flight Suspension to Tehran and Tel Aviv

Due to the situation in the Middle East war, AUA is extending its stop of flights from Vienna to Tehran and Tel Aviv until the end of October. / Picture: © Austrian Airlines / Flickr Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 2.0 Generic (CC BY-NC-SA 2.0)

The decision, which initially applies until October 31, 2024, affects connections between Vienna and the Iranian capital and flights to Israel. This mainly affects connections between Vienna and the two cities. However, flights to Amman, Jordan, and Erbil in northern Iraq will remain on schedule. The airline is acting in line with other members of the Lufthansa Group who have taken similar measures.

This flight suspension is an extension of the suspension previously planned until October 14. Passengers whose travel is affected can either postpone their bookings to a later date free of charge or receive a full refund. According to AUA, it regrets the inconvenience and hopes that passengers will understand. However, flights to Amman, Jordan, and Erbil in northern Iraq will continue to operate as planned.

The security situation in the region, particularly in connection with the recent military clashes, has forced many airlines to temporarily suspend their services to ensure the safety of passengers and crew. The Lufthansa Group, which also includes Swiss and Brussels Airlines, has suspended flights to Beirut until the end of November, while flights to Tel Aviv will remain canceled until at least the end of October. KLM has suspended its services to Tel Aviv until the end of the year, while Air France has suspended flights to Tel Aviv and Beirut until at least mid-October. British Airways and Emirates have also suspended flights to Israel and other conflict regions.

It is strongly recommended to check the current flight status before traveling, as the situation may change at short notice. Flights operated by other airlines, such as Beirut, may also be affected as the security situation remains very tense throughout the Middle East. Passengers can find further information on the current flight situation and rebooking options directly from Austrian Airlines.

