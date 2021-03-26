Sponsored Content
Austrian Airlines Continues Restructuring Process
Published: Yesterday; 14:30
Austrian Airlines has announced to further their restructuring process. The company will be cutting more than 650 jobs by 2023, while reducing the fleet once more. CEO Alexis von Hoensbroech: "The pandemic is taking much longer than expected. For this reason, we are now taking additional measures to secure the future of our Austrian Airlines in the long term."
Austrian Airlines CEO Alexis von Hoensbroech has announced to further the restructuring process of the company by, among other measures, cutting more than 650 jobs. / Picture: © Lufthansa Cargo AG
Austrian Airlines has announced to further their restructuring process by cutting another 650 or so jobs.
Although the airline states that it has used the challenging crisis months to prepare comprehensively for the future, further restructuring seems necessary. …
