Austria Underwent Human Right's Review
Lifestyle & Travel › More+ ♦ Published: 5 hours ago; 14:30 ♦ (Vindobona)
Austria underwent the "Universal Periodic Review" (UPR), an UN initiative to review human right records in each of its Member States. Austria's Constitutional Minister Karoline Edtstadler looks forward to the results of the review process, which will be published as a public report.
Austria's Constitutional Minister Karoline Edtstadler at the virtual Universal Periodic Review (UPR) of the United Nations. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Andy Wenzel
For the third time, Austria underwent the "Universal Periodic Review" (UPR), which involves a review of the human rights records of all UN Member States.
For the first time, this review took place virtually due to Covid-19. …
