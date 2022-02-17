Austria to Poland: "No compromise on the rule of law"

Published: Yesterday; 16:43

EU Minister Karoline Edtstadler made Austria's position on the rule of law dispute between the EU and Poland very clear in a meeting with her Polish counterpart. Read what Edtstadler said about Austria's support for the rule of law in the EU.

Austrian EU Minister Karoline Edtstadler: "There cannot, will not and must not be any compromises on the rule of law." / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Hans Hofer

The Austrian Minister for European Affairs Karoline Edtstadler recently traveled to Poland for a working visit.

Her talks with the Polish State Secretary for European Affairs, Konrad Szymański, focused on the rule of law, the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, and the "Fit for 55" package. …

