Austria Signs Strategic Partnership for Food Aid

Signing of the partnership on the sidelines of the European Forum Alpbach 2023 by Ambassador Friedrich Stift, Head of the Austrian Development Agency; Minister of Agriculture Norbert Totschnig; Ute Klamert, Assistant Executive Director of WFP (l.t.r.). / Picture: © BML/Hemerka

The Strategic Partnership is supported by the Austrian Development Agency (ADA), which plays a crucial role in the implementation of this initiative. Head and Ambassador Friedrich Stift represented ADA at this momentous event.

In his statement, Minister of Agriculture Norbert Totschnig emphasized the growing urgency of global humanitarian challenges, particularly in the area of food aid. Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for such assistance has almost tripled. The Strategic Partnership with WFP aims to provide a total of €57 million in food aid over the next three years. This commitment includes both direct food aid and long-term innovation projects to strengthen local food security.

The impact of the Russian war of aggression on Ukraine has further exacerbated the need for food aid. Currently, 345 million people worldwide are suffering from acute hunger - a staggering increase of 200 million people compared to pre-pandemic levels.

The Strategic Partnership also fulfills a priority of the government program. The budget for international food aid has been dramatically increased to address the global food crisis. Under this partnership, 19 million euros will be provided annually to WFP to support nutrition assistance programs.

Ute Klamert, Assistant Executive Director of WFP, stressed the importance of this partnership as a signal to fight hunger and promote sustainable solutions in communities affected by crises. The strengthened partnership between Austria and WFP is a step towards better addressing the global food crisis.

The Strategic Partnership is divided into four pillars:

1. 6 million euros annually for acute nutrition assistance through the WFP's Immediate Response Account to ensure rapid emergency response in crisis regions.

2. at least 10 million euros annually for WFP regional programs, the priorities of which are defined annually in cooperation with ADA and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

3. 2 million annually for the WFP Innovation Accelerator, which supports long-term innovation projects that can be implemented on the ground to strengthen security of supply.

4. a new area of cooperation concerns the Junior Professional Officer Program, which enables young professionals to work at WFP for up to three years.

The Strategic Partnership between Austria and WFP is a significant step towards addressing the global food crisis in a sustainable and effective manner and underscores the need for international solidarity and cooperation

BML