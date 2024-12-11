Austria Halts Asylum Procedure for Syrians: Consequences and Reactions

According to the Austrian Ministry of the Interior, the measure affects around 7,300 asylum procedures at first instance. The Federal Office for Immigration and Asylum (BFA) has been instructed to suspend the procedures for the time being. A total of 12,886 asylum procedures for Syrian nationals are currently open in Austria, including 1,146 family reunification cases.

The Ministry of the Interior justifies this step with a “significant, permanent change in the political situation in Syria”. According to the ministry, the political situation has changed fundamentally since the fall of Assad. Federal Chancellor Nehammer emphasized that asylum is “intended as temporary protection” and that promoting return therefore plays a central role. However, it remained unclear what exactly the planned aid measures for voluntary return would look like.

Reactions from civil society

The measures met with criticism from human rights organizations, as reported by “Der Standard”. Lukas Gahleitner-Gertz from the Asylum Coordination warned against hasty steps. He emphasized that the fall of the Assad regime does not automatically mean that a safe return is possible. “Only if the persecution of returnees can be ruled out can a reassessment be considered,” said Gahleitner-Gertz. In addition, many Syrians have already been living, working, and paying taxes in Austria for years. For these people, voluntary return is associated with great personal sacrifices.

Reactions from officials

Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg (ÖVP) described the situation in Syria as “very confused”, as reported by ORF. Asylum procedures and family reunifications should be temporarily suspended until “the dust settles”. Meanwhile, the FPÖ called for a “priority action to revoke protection status” and the immediate deportation of Syrians without protection status.

Other European countries have also reacted to the new developments in Syria. Germany, Italy, and the UK have temporarily suspended their asylum procedures for Syrian refugees. A spokesperson for the German Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF) explained that the procedures were being “sorted down the pile”.

However, the EU Commission warned against being too optimistic about the situation in Syria. The conditions for a safe and dignified return are currently not in place. The UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) agreed with this assessment.

Appeal from the transitional government in Syria

Meanwhile, the new Syrian head of government, Mohammed al-Bashir, called on Syrian refugees worldwide to return to their homeland. “We must rebuild our country and get it back on its feet,” he said in an interview with the Italian newspaper ‘Corriere della Sera’. Al-Bashir, who has taken over the leadership of the transitional government, called for a joint reconstruction process. The security situation in Damascus had already eased and the imposed curfew had been lifted. Hundreds of Syrians from Turkey have also already returned home.

Uncertain future

Whether and when Syrians will be able to return to their home country remains uncertain. The situation in the country remains volatile. In the Deir al-Sor region, there have recently been clashes between Kurdish militias and the Islamist militia Haiat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which took control of the strategically important city. Experts see the stabilization of Syria as a key prerequisite for the return of refugees.

The Austrian government has taken a far-reaching decision by suspending asylum procedures for Syrian citizens. This affects thousands of people who are now living in legal uncertainty. The measures have met with national and international criticism, as the security situation in Syria is considered unstable despite the fall of Assad. It remains to be seen whether the government's planned promotion of voluntary return can guarantee the safety of Syrians. The fate of the 12,886 open asylum procedures will also depend on the further development of the political and security situation in Syria.

AUT Ministry of Interior

Syrian Government