Karin Kneissl's career is anything but ordinary. From a controversial figure in Austrian domestic politics, she has developed into an influential player in Putin's Russia. Her appointment as ambassador for the protection of the Amur tiger is the latest chapter in a remarkable career that has repeatedly caused a stir. Whether as a defender of Russian interests at the international level or as a protector of endangered species, Kneissl remains one of the most extraordinary personalities in recent Austrian and global history.

Path to Russia

Kneissl's political career began in 2017 when she joined the Austrian government as a non-party expert at the suggestion of the right-wing populist FPÖ and took over as Foreign Minister. During her time in office, her closeness to Russia and Putin became a topic of conversation on several occasions. The highlight of this connection was undoubtedly her wedding in 2018 when Vladimir Putin appeared in person in Styria and honored Kneissl with a waltz. This scene went around the world, especially because Kneissl curtsied to the Russian president after the dance - a gesture that caused a strong reaction in Austria and Europe. Many saw this as a symbolic act of subservience to Russia at a time when relations between Russia and the West had deteriorated significantly due to the annexation of Crimea and the Ukraine conflict.

Kneissl initially withdrew from Austrian politics after the end of her term of office in 2019, when the FPÖ got into difficulties due to a scandal over its links to Russia. However, her connection to Russia was not severed. On the contrary: Russia offered her new professional opportunities. In 2021, she joined the supervisory board of the Russian state-owned company Rosneft - a position that reportedly earned her an annual salary of around half a million dollars. Although she gave up this post after Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, she remained active in Russia. She shortly afterward took over the management of a think tank in St. Petersburg, Putin's hometown.

Her closeness to Russia and her commitment to Putin's government has remained unbroken ever since. Kneissl regularly appears on Russian state television, where she speaks out in defense of Russian positions on the international stage. As recently as July 2024, she gave a speech at the United Nations in which she called for an end to arms deliveries to Ukraine - a position that caused astonishment in her native Austria. The Austrian Foreign Ministry reacted mockingly to her appearance and declared: “It seems that the sour-pickle era has also arrived in Russia.”

New role in Russia

Her latest role as ambassador for protecting the Amur tiger is just another step in her increasingly close ties with Russia. The Amur tiger, also known as the Siberian tiger, is one of the largest predators in the world and is critically endangered. With only around 750 specimens left in the wild, it is under special protection and the Russian government under Putin has made the conservation of the species an important issue. Back in 2013, Putin initiated the Amur Tiger Center, which is dedicated to the protection of these majestic animals.

In this role, Kneissl will play an important part in the center's international relations and help to raise awareness for the protection of these animals worldwide, at least according to reports from Moscow. The director of the Amur Tiger Center praised her experience and emphasized that Kneissl understands like no other the great efforts Russia is making to preserve nature. Her expertise in international diplomacy and her commitment to nature conservation would help her to promote global cooperation in the fight against the extinction of the Amur tiger.

But Kneissl's fascination with animals did not just begin with her appointment as a tiger ambassador. She made headlines back in 2023 when she had her ponies transported from Syria to Russia on a military plane. The transport was carried out by the 224th Air Wing of the Russian Ministry of Defense, which is normally used for military operations such as the deployment of Wagner's troops in Syria. This illustrates not only her affection for animals but also the extent to which she is integrated into the structures of the Russian state.

For the Austrian public, Kneissl's career path remains a source of fascination and incomprehension. Her close ties to Putin and her positions, which are often at odds with Western policy, make her a controversial figure. While some see her decisions as pragmatic and opportunistic, others see her as a woman who consistently pursues her political convictions - even if this means distancing herself from her homeland and the West.

For the Amur tiger, however, Kneissl's appointment could be positive news. Through her diplomatic skills and international networking, she could help advance the protection of this endangered species. Her new role shows that Kneissl wants to make a name for herself in Russia not only as a political player but also as a conservationist.