Karin Kneissl invited Vladimir Putin to her wedding in 2018 and danced with the Russian head of state. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Kremlin.ru, CC BY 4.0

This is not her first appearance in Russia; she was recently a guest at the Moscow Conference on International Security and the St. Petersburg Economic Forum, Russian agency TASS reported. Her Instagram posts speak volumes about her affinity for the country, particularly St. Petersburg, which she calls "one of the most beautiful cities."

Kneissl will move to St. Petersburg to head the think tank she co-founded, G.O.R.K.I ("Geopolitical Observatory for Russia's Key Interests"). Before this move, she lived in Lebanon, as Vindobona.org reported, a country she chose for her acquaintances, and language skills after a move to Russia was not immediately possible.

But Kneissl's move does not come without controversy. According to Russian media, two of her ponies were brought to Russia on a Russian military transport plane, ORF reported. The arrival of the ponies at Pulkovo Airport in St. Petersburg was documented by a local riding club on social media. Pictures of the ponies were also posted on the website of the St. Petersburg Veterinary Office, with Kneissl in attendance.

As Kneissl's ties to Russia deepen - from her involvement in various events to her famous curtsy during the wedding to which Russian President Vladimir Putin was invited - questions arise about the nature of these relationships and their impact on geopolitical interests.

Regardless of the possible political implications of her move, Karin Kneissl remains a fascinating figure in the current international arena. With her decision to move to St. Petersburg and follow her ponies, she has once again shown that her relationship with Russia is more than just professional.