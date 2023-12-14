Austria's Engagement in Palestine: New Security Measures and Humanitarian Support

The meeting focused on the experiences of the 31 evacuees who were brought to safety via the Rafah border crossing. Special attention was paid to the children who are now attending kindergarten and school in Vienna and have found safety in Austria. Schallenberg emphasized the importance of attaching equal value to every life and placing human rights at the forefront.

Austria reaffirms its commitment to unhindered access to humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip. This also includes breaks for humanitarian purposes and ensuring that aid is not diverted by the terrorist organization Hamas or other terrorist groups. Schallenberg made it clear that the catastrophic situation in Gaza is mainly caused by the rule of Hamas.

Financial support and long-term goal

The Austrian Foreign Ministry has also recently completed a comprehensive review of its development cooperation (DC) in Palestine. The review aimed to ensure that no Austrian taxpayers' money is used for terrorist financing or anti-Israeli or anti-Semitic activities.

Following the discovery that a local NGO had signed an anti-Israel statement after October 7, its funding was stopped with immediate effect. The comprehensive review of nine projects with a total value of 17.5 million euros revealed no evidence of misuse of Austrian funds. Despite the positive results, the Foreign Ministry has introduced five new principles to regulate the funding of future projects more strictly. These include contractual clauses against anti-Semitism, increased transparency and reporting obligations as well as extended responsibilities for the external ombudsperson of the Austrian Development Agency (ADA).

Austria is making a concrete contribution to supporting the Palestinian civilian population: two million euros have been made available to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies. In addition, Austria is supporting the stabilization of the region with six million euros for international organizations in Lebanon, Syria, and Jordan. In the long term, Austria is pursuing the goal of a negotiated two-state solution based on international law that enables Israelis and Palestinians to live together peacefully.

Continued commitment to the Palestinian civilian population

Long-term goal of Austrian foreign policy

