Sponsored Content
Austria Faces Hard Lockdown
Lifestyle & Travel › More+ ♦ Published: Yesterday; 21:50 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
Due to rapidly rising Covid-19 infection rates in Austria, the government will most likely implement a hard lockdown starting at the beginning of next week. The new restrictions might include the closing of schools and kindergartens as well as shutting down all stores that are not providing goods to cover basic needs.
Chancellor Kurz (right), Vice-Chancellor Kogler (left) and their team of ministers will be presenting new restrictions for Austria. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Dragan Tatic
Austria is likely to be shut down completely next week.
The government will be informing the public about possible new measures tomorrow, November 14, 2020.
Although Chancellor Kurz and his team of ministers had only recently put in place new restrictions, Covid-19 infection rates have risen continuously over the recent weeks.
The fear of a collapsing health…
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Kurz: All of Europe in Middle of the Second Wave (October 30)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
List of National Days of the Home Countries of All Foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
Sponsored Content