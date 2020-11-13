Austria Faces Hard Lockdown

Published: Yesterday; 21:50

Due to rapidly rising Covid-19 infection rates in Austria, the government will most likely implement a hard lockdown starting at the beginning of next week. The new restrictions might include the closing of schools and kindergartens as well as shutting down all stores that are not providing goods to cover basic needs.

Chancellor Kurz (right), Vice-Chancellor Kogler (left) and their team of ministers will be presenting new restrictions for Austria. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Dragan Tatic

Austria is likely to be shut down completely next week.

The government will be informing the public about possible new measures tomorrow, November 14, 2020.

Although Chancellor Kurz and his team of ministers had only recently put in place new restrictions, Covid-19 infection rates have risen continuously over the recent weeks.

The fear of a collapsing health…

