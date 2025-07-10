Austria, Bavaria, and Italy Push for Digital Slot System for Brenner Transit

PeoplePoliticians ♦ Published: Yesterday; 23:09 ♦ (Vindobona)

To alleviate the long-standing congestion on the Brenner transit route, Austria and Bavaria are collaborating with Italy to implement a digital slot system for truck journeys. This initiative was agreed upon by Bavarian Minister-President Markus Söder and Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker during Söder's working visit to Vienna.

Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker (r.) welcomed Markus Söder (l.), Minister-President of the Free State of Bavaria, to a working meeting at the Austrian Federal Chancellery. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Florian Schrötter

This initiative, which was already conceived in 2023 by Bavaria, Tyrol, and South Tyrol, is now to be pushed forward with urgency, even though Italy and Germany have so far been rather reluctant to accept the system. However, Chancellor Stocker emphasized that the approval of all three nation states—Austria, Bavaria, and Italy—is essential for such a traffic management system. He…

