Austria and Liechtenstein Take Over EUSALP Chairmanship

Austria and Liechtenstein have taken on the co-chairmanship of the EU Strategy for the Alpine Region (EUSALP) / Picture: © Vindobona.org

Under the motto "cooperation.empowers.transformation", Austria and Liechtenstein have assumed the co-chairmanship of the EU Strategy for the Alpine Region (EUSALP). The initiative aims to enhance cross-border cooperation in one of Europe's most significant natural and economic areas.

The official launch event took place on February 4, 2025, in Vaduz, with Secretary General Nikolaus Marschik representing the Austrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He emphasized the importance of direct and equal collaboration between Alpine regions. Key priorities under this chairmanship include circular economy, energy and mobility transition, and increased youth engagement.

The Alpine region serves as both a vital habitat and an economic backbone for over 80 million people across seven countries. In light of current challenges, including climate change and natural disasters, strengthened cross-border cooperation is more important than ever, Marschik stated.

EUSALP brings together Austria, Germany, France, Italy, Liechtenstein, Switzerland, and Slovenia, along with 48 regions, including all Austrian federal states. The strategy focuses on three core areas: economic growth and innovation, sustainable mobility and connectivity, and environmental and climate protection.

