Austria and Costa Rica Strengthen Cooperation in the Field of Disarmament

The exchange focused on joint efforts in disarmament, in particular the challenges and dangers posed by autonomous weapons systems. "Costa Rica is an important, like-minded partner when it comes to defending the rules-based international order and international law," explained Schallenberg. "Costa Rica is an important ally, especially in disarmament issues, and I look forward to discussing the dangers of autonomous weapons systems with my counterpart André on Monday."

Bilateral relations between Austria and Costa Rica were elevated to the level of a strategic partnership in 2021, resulting in numerous joint projects in the fields of environmental protection, education, and science. The two foreign ministers emphasized the importance of this partnership and planned to strengthen trade relations further.

Global and regional challenges were also discussed, in particular the current situation in Venezuela and Haiti. These talks underline the importance of close cooperation at the multilateral level to achieve common goals and address global challenges.

The meeting in Vienna not only served as a bilateral exchange, but also as preparation for the Vienna Conference, which provides a platform for international discussions on new technologies in warfare. This conference will bring together representatives from various countries as well as experts from academia, industry, and civil society to discuss the ethical, legal, and security aspects of these technologies. A central focus will be on the potential dangers and the need for strict international regulation to prevent misuse and uncontrolled escalation. Schallenberg and Tinoco expressed their determination to further intensify their efforts to promote peace and security.

Austrian MFA