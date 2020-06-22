Sponsored Content
Arab - Austrian Expert Forum on the Economic Challenges in Light of Corona Pandemic
The economic obstacles that the Arab world faces due to the wide spread of the coronavirus, the enormous medical efforts that are being made to find a cure for this virus, and the challenges that the economic and trade relations between Arab countries and Austria in particular face in times of the coronavirus, were the main topics that centered around the geneticist and molecular immunologist Prof. Dr. Josef Penninger.
(Top left to bottom right): AACC Secretary General Eng. Khouja; Dr. Leitl, President of EUROCHAMBRES; Dr. Al-Khatib, UNIDO; Dr. Hanafy, Secretary-General Union of Arab Chambers; Senator Dr. Schenz, AACC President, WKO Vice President. / Picture: © Austro-Arab Chamber of Commerce (AACC) /Youtube Screenshot
Recently the Austro-Arab Chamber of Commerce (AACC) held a webinar, which brought together several Arab and European experts and participants from the economic and medical fields and featured Prof. Dr. Josef Penninger, geneticist and molecular immunologist who developed SARS treatment and is currently working with his team on developing a cure for Coronavirus; …
