Apartment Prices: Austria in Top Third of Europe

Vienna is an affordable tenant city: Apartment in the 50s. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Bundesarchiv, Bild 183-05727-0004 / CC-BY-SA 3.0 [CC BY-SA 3.0 de (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/de/deed.en)]

The Property Index 2019 is Deloitte's annual analysis of the European real estate market.

The result: with an average price per square metre of EUR 2,612.00 for new apartments, Austria is in the top third of Europe. Prices for condominiums in Austria have risen slightly at a high level.

Norway is the leader in apartment prices

In a comparison of European countries, residential property in Portugal is the cheapest. At EUR 1,088 per square metre, the country has the lowest average purchase price. In Norway, the price per square metre is the most expensive at EUR 4,043, followed by France at EUR 4,016. Great Britain ranks third with EUR 3,753 per square metre.

Six gross annual salaries for flats in Austria

If the prices are put in relation to the average gross annual salary of the respective country, buying a flat in the Czech Republic is by far the most expensive option. For a 70m2 new building apartment you have to pay more than 11 gross annual salaries. "With almost six gross annual salaries, Austria is significantly lower. But also this value is a real challenge for many home buyers, because with the Austrian tax burden this is already almost nine years' net salaries. Full financing through savings and repayments can thus take 15 to 20 years," analyses Bernhard Gröhs, CEO of Deloitte Austria.

Paris is most expensive city, Vienna in 17th place

Of 46 cities surveyed, the capital Vienna is in 17th place with an average housing price of EUR 4,199 per square metre. Despite the generally high price level, Vienna is still comparatively affordable as one of the most liveable cities. The most expensive are Paris with EUR 12,910, London with EUR 11,185 and Munich with EUR 7,800.

Housing prices show urban-rural difference

Real estate prices in France, Portugal, Denmark or the Netherlands vary greatly between expensive cities and cheaper countries. Austrian cities are much closer to the national average. But there is also an outlier in this country: Vienna's prices are 61% above the Austrian average. In other countries, the gap between urban and rural areas is much wider in many places. "Paris pays more than three times the average price of real estate in France. This is the highest value in a European comparison, followed by Lisbon and London. Even if it sounds paradoxical to some, the capital Vienna is one and a half times more affordable than the Austrian average," explains Bernhard Gröhs.

Vienna is an affordable tenant city

Austria is still comparatively inexpensive, not only when it comes to property but also rental apartments. While in the centre of Paris you have to reckon with an average of EUR 27.80 per square metre, in Vienna you pay only EUR 9.80 per square metre. It is even cheaper to rent in cities such as Berlin or Hamburg. Besides Paris, the Norwegian cities Oslo, Trondheim and Bergen are among the most expensive paving. With EUR 20.10 per square metre, London is also one of the high-priced tenant cities.

"Vienna is one of the most livable cities in the world. Rents are still moderate for this very reason. However, the demand for new apartments is constantly on the rise. The Vienna Building Law Amendment could lead to a slowdown in the construction boom, which would also have a negative impact on rents in the medium term. It remains to be seen how the market develops", Bernhard Gröhs concludes.

About the Deloitte Property Index

The Deloitte Property Index compares the housing market and housing market trends in selected European countries. The report analyses the factors influencing the development of the housing market. The Property Index was surveyed for the eighth time this year. The following countries were analysed in the index: Austria, Belgium, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain and the United Kingdom.