An Austrian Milestone in Space: Vienna-Based Startup Tumbleweed Launches Its First Commercial Satellite into Orbit

“Oasis Alpha” is a so-called 3U CubeSat—a small satellite weighing just 3.6 kilograms. Despite its small size, it has an important mission: to provide both academic research and industry with fast, affordable access to microgravity (weightlessness). What sets Tumbleweed’s concept apart are the so-called “pods”: standardized and pre-certified containers that are placed inside the satellite. Instead of each component having to undergo a time-consuming, years-long certification process for space use, the pod shields the experiment, thereby drastically reducing the bureaucratic and technical hurdles for customers.

Why Conduct Research in Space? The Magic of Microgravity

Microgravity describes the state in Earth’s orbit in which gravity is almost completely nullified. For science, modern materials, and drug manufacturing, this environment offers three fundamental advantages that are physically impossible on Earth.

Since particles do not sink in liquids, they can be mixed perfectly and absolutely uniformly. Since heat, in the classical sense, does not rise, liquids and gases remain completely still. This enables extremely precise temperature control and flawless crystal growth—an invaluable advantage for the semiconductor industry and pharmaceutical research. Since heavy and light materials do not separate in microgravity, it is possible to cast entirely new, extremely durable metal alloys and innovative composite materials.

Four European Pioneers on Board

For the first demonstration mission, “Oasis Alpha,” in low Earth orbit (at an altitude of approximately 590 kilometers), all slots were sold out in record time. Four European organizations are using the Vienna-based platform to conduct their own experiments in space for the very first time.

Researchers from Delft University of Technology (Netherlands) are testing new, autonomous intelligent systems in space under real-world conditions. The European Space Resources Innovation Centre (ESRIC) is investigating specific phase transitions in materials that are crucial for future technologies for extracting resources on the Moon or asteroids. The Spring Institute for Forests on the Moon sent a symbolic “message of hope” through space and time into orbit. The biotech company is conducting a groundbreaking experiment on cellular biocatalysis in microgravity.

A Look into the Future: Oasis Beta Brings the Cargo Back

The successful launch of Oasis Alpha is just the beginning for the young Vienna-based team. While the current mission is designed to transmit data back to Earth, Tumbleweed is already working full steam ahead on the follow-up mission, “Oasis Beta.” This mission is intended to round out the offering: In addition to transport to orbit and on-site operations, Oasis Beta will be able to safely transport the experiments and produced materials back to Earth once the work is complete. Space logistics from Austria could soon revolutionize the industrial production of medications and high-tech materials in zero gravity.

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