American Photography at the Albertina: Trevor Traina Back in Vienna
Former U.S. Ambassador to Austria Trevor Traina was at the opening of the new exhibition "American Photography" at the Albertina Museum in Vienna. Mr. Traina holds one of the largest private collections of photographs in the world, and he loaned some of these pieces to the Albertina for the exhibition. "American Photography" includes photographs from 1945 to the present and focuses on everyday motifs that had previously been considered unworthy of portrayal. Read more about the exhibition and view a selection of photographs included in the exhibit.
Unter den Leihgaben finden sich übrigens auch Exponate aus der Sammlung des ehemaligen US-Botschafters Trevor Traina.
With almost 200 works, the exhibition includes many of the most important American photographers, including William Eggleston, Diane Arbus, Lewis Baltz, and Gregory Crewdson.
The exhibition features American photographs from 1945 to the present, with an emphasis on everyday motifs that had previously been considered unworthy of portrayal.
While some of the photographers depicted American society by capturing the dynamics of big cities, others took road trips to capture societal developments.
The exhibition will be on display until 28 November 2021.